Three women charged in the death of a Brookhaven nursing home resident in 2014 face many charges after a recent grand jury indictment, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury warrant for the arrests of Wanda Nuckles, 61, Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, 63, and Mable Turman, 62, was received by the sheriff’s office on Feb. 22.

Nuckles, of Buford, Georgia, a former licensed practical nurse, surrendered to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on, Feb. 23. She is charged with depriving an elder person of essential services and with concealing the death of another. Nuckles remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit investigators arrested Agyeman at her residence on Parkwood Road in Snellville on Feb. 23. She is charged with felony murder and neglect to a disabled adult. Agyeman, who is a licensed nurse practitioner, was released on $10,000 bond.

Turman, of Sullivan Road in College Park, was also arrested Feb. 23 at a Jonesboro residence. Her charges include murder, abuse neglect, exploitation of a disabled or elder person, and concealing the death of another. Turman, a certified nurse assistant, is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to the DeKalb District Attorney’s office, charges stemmed from the Feb. 27, 2014 death of 89-year-old James Dempsey, a World War II veteran, who was a patient where the three women worked at Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven.

Video surveillance shows the patient suffering in respiratory distress and repeatedly calling out for help, DA spokesperson Yvette Jones said in a press release. “Soon after his distress calls, the victim became unresponsive. The indictment alleges the defendants, in varying degrees, failed to provide timely and necessary medical assistance, ultimately resulting in Mr. Dempsey’s death,” she said.