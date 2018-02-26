The city of Dunwoody is hosting its second public meeting to discuss the small area study for the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard area from I-285 to Winters Chapel Road at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Crossroads Church, 4805 Tilly Mill Road.

The study is intended to establish a community-based vision and action plan to guide investments and improvements within the study area.

The first meeting was held in December and conceptual plans presented to participants show a broad recommendation to replace some older apartment complexes — home to nearly 1,900 households — with mixed-use projects.

The study of the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard area includes apartment complexes that the city once controversially targeted for replacement with a sports complex. Such a use is not in the current study, but it does show those apartments replaced with single-family houses and townhomes.

The City Council last year hired TSW, an Atlanta-based planning firm, for $40,000 to conduct the study, which is expected to wrap up in March. The study area includes four older apartment complexes with racially and ethnically diverse residents. They are the Peachtree Place North with 309 units; Dunwoody Glen with 520 units; Lacota apartments with 266 units; and Dunwoody Village apartments with 794 apartments. There are 1,889 apartments in the study area.

There are also dozens of single-family homes as well as commercial land use included in the study area, which borders the cities of Peachtree Corners, Doraville and Chamblee.