The following are some of the new businesses that recently opened in Reporter Newspapers communities.

Atlanta Iron, gym, 7855 Roswell Road N.E., Sandy Springs. Info: atliron.com.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, 6600 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Building 600, Suite 260, Sandy Springs. Info: atlanticbay.com or 470-481-7700.

The Swell Shop, home and baby gift boutique, 203 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs. Info: swellforever.com.

Tootsies, women’s clothing boutique relocated from the Shops Around Lenox to The Exchange, 3167 Peachtree Road, Buckhead. Info: tootsies.com/atlanta.