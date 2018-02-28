From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 4 through Feb. 11. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a car was stolen.

1000 block of Saint James Crossing — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a forced entry burglary to a home was reported.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, an entering auto incident was reported.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

2100 block of Millennium Way — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a theft was reported.

200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

1900 block of Roxboro Road — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with burglary.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation.

Arrests

4100 block of D’youville Trace — On Feb. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession, with intent to distribute.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Feb. 4, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with failing to register his vehicle within 7 days.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, three people were arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3600 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with not having his driver’s license with him.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with begging and soliciting alms.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and charged with following too closely.

1500 block of W. Nancy Creek Drive — On Feb. 10, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with the reckless operation of a vehicle on private property.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Feb. 11, in the early morning, two people were arrested and charged with failing to check IDs and serving alcohol to minors. Another person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

Other Incidents

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, officers opened a death investigation.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, an arson was reported.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 5, a juvenile was reported as a runaway.