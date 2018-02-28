The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Jan. 21 through Feb. 3, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
1900 block of Piedmont Circle — Jan. 22
500 block of Martina Drive — Jan. 24
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 25
Burglary
2000 block of Hollywood Road — Jan. 22
700 block of Defoors Landing — Jan. 24
600 block of Defoors Landing — Jan. 24
400 block of Mount Paran Road — Jan. 24
2000 block of Noble Creek Drive — Jan. 25
1300 block of Westminster Walk — Jan. 26
800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Jan. 27
2400 block of Paul Avenue — Jan. 28
4400 block of Northside Parkway — Jan. 29
900 block of Canterbury Road — Jan. 29
400 block of Loridans Drive — Jan. 29
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Jan. 29
2800 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 30
100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 30
1200 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 30
900 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 31
3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — Jan. 31
500 block of Wimbledon Road — Feb. 1
200 block of Derring Road — Feb. 2
700 block of Collier Road — Feb. 3
1800 block of North Rock Springs Drive — Feb. 3
500 block of Pelham Road — Feb. 3
Robbery
1100 block of Woodland Avenue — Jan. 21
3100 block of Mathieson Drive — Jan. 21
3500 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 22
800 block of Martina Drive — Jan. 23
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 23
2900 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 23
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 26
2900 block of Grandview Avenue — Jan. 28
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 29
2400 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 30
1600 block of Marietta Boulevard — Jan. 31
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 31
2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 1
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 2
Larceny
Between Jan. 21 and Feb. 3, there were 105 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 75 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 19 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 21 and Feb. 3.