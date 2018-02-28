The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Jan. 21 through Feb. 3, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — Jan. 22

500 block of Martina Drive — Jan. 24

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 25

Burglary

2000 block of Hollywood Road — Jan. 22

700 block of Defoors Landing — Jan. 24

700 block of Defoors Landing — Jan. 24

600 block of Defoors Landing — Jan. 24

400 block of Mount Paran Road — Jan. 24

2000 block of Noble Creek Drive — Jan. 25

1300 block of Westminster Walk — Jan. 26

800 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Jan. 27

2400 block of Paul Avenue — Jan. 28

4400 block of Northside Parkway — Jan. 29

900 block of Canterbury Road — Jan. 29

400 block of Loridans Drive — Jan. 29

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Jan. 29

2800 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 30

100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 30

1200 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 30

900 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 31

3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — Jan. 31

500 block of Wimbledon Road — Feb. 1

200 block of Derring Road — Feb. 2

700 block of Collier Road — Feb. 3

1800 block of North Rock Springs Drive — Feb. 3

500 block of Pelham Road — Feb. 3

Robbery

1100 block of Woodland Avenue — Jan. 21

3100 block of Mathieson Drive — Jan. 21

3500 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 22

800 block of Martina Drive — Jan. 23

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 23

2900 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 23

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 26

2900 block of Grandview Avenue — Jan. 28

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 29

2400 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 30

1600 block of Marietta Boulevard — Jan. 31

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 31

2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 1

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 2

Larceny

Between Jan. 21 and Feb. 3, there were 105 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 75 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 19 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 21 and Feb. 3.