From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 4 through Feb. 10. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, a burglary incident was reported at a coffee shop. Suspects were arrested. Among their belongings included an electrical saw, blow torch, pry bar and a wrench.

5400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, a woman reported her home had been burglarized after she left for the day. Missing from her dresser was a jewelry box containing more than $1,000 worth of jewelry. Other drawers around the house had been rummaged through.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a man said $200 worth of gift cards and $100 cash were missing from his car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a man reported computer hardware stolen from his car. The window was forced.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a man said two iPads were stolen from his Lexus.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a man reported his right rear window to his car busted. Missing was a bookbag containing a laptop and a tablet.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, in the morning, someone stole a cell phone charger from a discount superstore.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — Between the morning of Feb. 5 and late Feb. 7, someone removed the wheels from a Honda.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5 in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with stealing pet supplies from a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and charged with shoplifting from a discount superstore.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with stealing clothes from a department store.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a man reported his cellphone missing.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a man stole $25,000 worth of fragrance from a discount retailer. A warrant is out for his arrest.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with stealing $200 worth of household goods from a superstore.

500 block of Ball Mill Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s landscaping truck parked on the street and took more than $2,000 worth of tools.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested after a store employee saw her place jewelry in her purse. She was also found in possession of marijuana.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a Ford Fusion was reported stolen. An officer observed the car entering the highway but was unable to pursue it due to heavy traffic.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, a Ford Econoline was reported stolen.

1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 7, during the day, an iPad and paperwork were stolen from a car parked in a church parking lot.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with stealing a pair of headphones from a department store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting, resisting an officer and providing false representations to police.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting a North Face vest at a department store.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, at night, a laptop was stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Drive — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and charged with stealing groceries from a discount superstore.

Assault

5300 block of Saffron Drive — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a welfare check led to the arrest of a man, who was charged with simple assault.

1200 block of Ashford Center Parkway — On Feb. 5, an 88-year-old woman made a complaint about a battery incident.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 5, at night, officers responded to a stabbing incident involving multiple victims. A suspect was arrested.

Arrests

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, a man was arrested and charged with DUI after an officer pulled him over for reckless driving and improper lane usage.

500 block of Binghamton Drive — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to properly register her vehicle. She was also driving with a suspended license and registration, as well as an expired tag.

I-285 WB/Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license after an officer responded to an auto accident.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

4700 block of 4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

100 block of Perimeter Circle — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and failing to obey traffic control devices.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge for fraud.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with larceny.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 9, after midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

Other Incidents

I-285 EB/ Perimeter Center Parkway — On Feb. 4, at midnight, officers responded to a hit-and-run.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, an officer attempted to stop a silver Dodge Charger. The driver refused to stop and fled, heading the wrong way. The vehicle was not pursued or located again.

1400 block of North Springs Drive — On Feb. 6, in the morning, the victim reported a fraud incident of impersonation.

1600 block of Damon Court — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a 70-year-old man said he received marijuana gummy bears in the U.S. mail that he had no knowledge of.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, at noon, a juvenile was found trespassing inside a department store.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a victim of credit fraud reported the situation via email.

5300 block of Manhasset Cove — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a victim reported a credit fraud incident.