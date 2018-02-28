Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information, which represents some of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8.

Burglary

400 block of Summer Drive — On Jan. 28, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call just after 10 p.m. The male victim told police he and his girlfriend left around 5 p.m. and returned to find the front door unlocked. When they entered the apartment, they found two males standing inside. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the male who put his hands up and backed out onto the breezeway. According to the report, the two men then fled. The victim noted one of the men fell twice while running away. Some cash and jewelry was later reported stolen.

5100 block of Trimble Road — On Feb. 4, the resident of the home said she returned home just after 9 p.m. and found a bedroom window shattered. A rock was located inside near the window. The victim reported a 42-inch TV and various jewelry items stolen from the home.

200 block of Sandy Springs Place — On Feb. 5, the complainant said someone entered the business and stole an electronic meter.

400 block of Wyncourtney Drive — On Feb. 5, the resident said she returned home just before 5 p.m. and found her front door damaged from what appeared to be forced entry. Missing is an Apple MacBook desktop and a Nikon camera. Also reported stolen were several items of jewelry.

1155 Mount Vernon Highway — On Jan. 30, a Starbucks employee came to the store just before 4 a.m. to empty the grease trap. He said he heard a noise that sounded like a saw. He assumed an employee of the next-door business was doing work so he gave it no thought. When he finished, around 4:30 a.m., he saw a skinny man about 6-feet-2-inches tall, wearing all black, walk past. The manager arrived shortly after and noticed his office furniture was out of place. At the time of report, it was not known if or not money had been taken.

6001 Roswell Road — On Feb. 6, just after midnight, cops were called to an alarm at a Starbucks. A glass window had been removed, allowing the burglar to get in. It appears the burglar tried to saw the safe to gain access but was unsuccessful. It was not known at the time of report if money was taken. The report noted that several Starbucks in the metro area have been burglarized recently.

1700 block of Northridge Road — On Feb. 6, the resident said she returned to her home around 5 p.m. and found her front and garage doors open. Several items of jewelry and a small amount of cash were stolen.

Robbery

250 Northridge Road — On Feb. 6, Waffle House employees said just before 10 p.m., a man wearing a gray sweatshirt with hood, red pants and red shoes, and purple gloves, pulled a gun and took a small amount of cash from the restaurant. The man was last seen walking in the direction of the shopping center behind the restaurant.

Theft

6100 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 3, a U-Haul was stolen.

200 block of Winding River — On Feb. 3, a resident of an apartment was expecting a package from Amazon and reported the package stolen by his neighbor’s son. He has video of the theft.

300 block of Carpenter Drive — On Feb. 5, a delivered package was stolen.

6690 Roswell Road — On Feb. 6, a wallet was stolen from a locker at LA Fitness.

6400 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, a female loaded a shopping cart with power tools then passed all registers and headed out the customer service door. Stolen items include two hedge trimmers, a chainsaw and various items totaling over $1,000. The suspect gave information on others working in conjunction to steal and then sell in Atlanta. She was arrested.

8700 block of Dunwoody Place — On Feb. 6, the victim said two men stole his rental car while he was in a store.

Yes, he left it running.

7000 block of Central Parkway — On Feb. 8, a laptop was reported stolen.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Feb. 2 and 8, four thefts from vehicles were reported.

There were a number of cars broken into at the 1155 Mount Vernon Shopping Center. The thefts occurred mostly in the evening hours with most businesses open. The LA Fitness and Regal Cinema are both located there and have been prime targets in the past. Don’t forget to remove everything of value from the car if possible. If not, hide them. Report any suspicious activity such as cars slowly cruising the parking areas or someone who walks around the cars, perhaps looking for an unlocked one.

Fraud

1400 block of Hampton Drive — On Feb. 3, the victim said she applied for a cash advance from a company called Cash Advance. The company representative told her that she needed to repair her credit by depositing funds into her account and then withdrawing those funds. He told her the check would be sent to her. The check was for $1,670. She returned $200, via iTunes card, to the company before the bank told her the check was fake.

Remember that if anything involving your financial transaction, especially from an unsolicited offer, has anything to do with a pre-paid card like an iTunes card, you need to back out because chances are it is a scam. Sending your money for a business at-home startup, or secret shopper, or anything that involves someone sending you a check for deposit with the stipulation you keep the bulk but send the rest to another address, is a scam.

Arrests

8600 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 3, a 29-year-old male was charged with DUI.

Northridge Road/GA-400 — On Feb. 3, a 31-year-old male was arrested for being a wanted person.

Ga. 400/Abernathy Road — On Feb. 3, a suspect was charged with DUI .

6700 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 3, a 48-year-old male was charged with prowling.

8100 block of Colquitt Road — On Feb. 7, a suspect was arrested for battery.

6400 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, a suspect was arrested for shoplifting something over $500.

Other Incidents

A couple of weeks ago, a large fire at 1067 Pitts Road destroyed multiple units within the complex. The subsequent investigation showed that a 10-year-old child, cooking on the stove, accidentally started a grease fire. The girl, along with siblings 7 and 4, were in the apartment alone when the fire broke out. The 10-year-old sustained slight burns from the fire. CID is investigating the circumstances of the fire in order to determine whether charges will be brought.