The city of Brookhaven is getting $2.7 million in federal funding toward construction of the Peachtree Creek Greenway after the Atlanta Regional Commission voted Feb. 28 to incorporate the project into the Metropolitan Atlanta Transportation Improvement Plan.

“We are very grateful to the regional trail groups, and to the ARC board and their talented staff for working with us to ensure the success of this critical link,” Mayor John Ernst said in a press release. “When the Peachtree Creek Greenway plan was adopted, we made a commitment to see this through to completion, while honoring the fiscally conservative values our city was founded on. The ARC approval of funding is a milestone in this continuing effort.”

The $2.7 million will be used for the second phase of the project. The first phase is being funded by the city’s hotel/motel tax. Phase one, called the “model mile,” is being built between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road. A formal groundbreaking is expected by the end of the year.

The Greenway is an approximate 12-mile linear park envisioned to run along the north fork of the Peachtree Creek and connect Brookhaven to Chamblee and Doraville as well as to Buckhead’s PATH 400 and eventually to the Atlanta BeltLine. The north fork of the Peachtree Creek runs from Mercer University in unincorporated DeKalb County to near the PATH400 trail.

