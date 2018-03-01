The city of Sandy Springs “natural resource protection” goals – and what homeowners can do to help – will be discussed by a panel of experts at the March 13 Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods annual meeting.

Natural resource protection is one of the City Council’s adopted policy goals. It includes policies regarding stormwater management, stream protection and tree canopy preservation.

Among the specific city programs expected to move forward this year are a tree inventory and planting effort; a Nancy Creek watershed study to reduce flooding and improve water quality; and work to remove Ball Mill Creek and Marsh Creek from the state’s “impaired streams” list.

The panel discussion will include Alan Toney, chairman of the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District; Jason Ulseth of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, an environmental advocacy group; and a city staff member to be announced.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, March 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.) at Lost Corner Preserve’s cottage, 7300 Brandon Mill Road.

The Council of Neighborhoods is an umbrella organization of homeowners associations known for its advocacy and policy expertise. For more information, see sandyspringscouncil.org.