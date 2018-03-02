A Sandy Springs Charter Middle School teacher has resigned after accidentally showing pornographic material to students earlier this week, according to the Fulton County School District.

The physical education teacher was using his personal laptop to show sixth-grade students a video related to class, but accidentally displayed porn “for a few seconds,” according to the district.

The principal reported the incident to human resources and notified the parents of the 13 students in the class, district spokesperson Carla Murphy said. The district did not release the teacher’s name.