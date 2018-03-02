A Sandy Springs Charter Middle School teacher has resigned after accidentally showing pornographic material to students earlier this week, according to the Fulton County School District.
The physical education teacher was using his personal laptop to show sixth-grade students a video related to class, but accidentally displayed porn “for a few seconds,” according to the district.
The principal reported the incident to human resources and notified the parents of the 13 students in the class, district spokesperson Carla Murphy said. The district did not release the teacher’s name.
I go to this school. This event occurred during 6th or 7th period. I am an 8th grade student and I am SHOCKED that he was watching porn in school. This is the same teacher who helped me when I was a new student on my first day of school. I know his name but in return for how much he has helped I will not ruin his future.