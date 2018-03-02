The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Barfield Road lane closures

March 2-3: Nortbound at Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 2-3: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 2-4 and 5-7: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 2-4 and 5-7: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 2-3: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 3-4: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour onto Abernathy Road. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

March 5-8: Northbound under I-285, one right lane/shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 5-8: Northbound at I-285 eastbound exit ramp, one center lane: Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 5-8: Southbound from I-285 on-ramp to I-285 eastbound exit ramp, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 2: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 5-8: Eastbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one center lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

March 2-4: Westbound ramp to Ga. 400 closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

March 2-3: Eastbound at Barfield Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.