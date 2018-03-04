Thank you for your great report, “Bowhunting in the ’burbs: Backyard deer-stalking draws fans and foes” (Feb. 16).

Hunting with bow and arrow is called a “sport”? Killing and wounding poor animals is a “sport” in America! When I came to this country 59 years ago, I was horrified! Animals running around with an arrow in their bodies, how horrific!

I’ve lived in Dunwoody for 38 years. I am an old lady that has seen it all. I do not want this in my back yard! You have to be heartless to do such so-called hunting. We invaded those animals’ territory. There is hardly room for them anymore, I understand. This should be done in a humane way. We have to ban bow-and-arrow “hunting.” This is a barbaric way to hunt.

I would like for one of these so-called hunters to have an arrow stick in his body just for them to see how it feels! You can call me cruel!

Caroline Jakob

Dunwoody