Brookhaven’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted Feb. 21 to defer action until April 18 on variance requests from Ashton Woods on its townhome and single-family development at 1330 North Druid Hills Road, the site of the city’s former Boys & Girls Club.

Ashton Woods is seeking to: reduce the front yard setback from 35 feet to 25 feet along all public street frontages; reduce the rear yard setback from 60 feet to 30 feet; delete the transitional buffer zone; reduce the front yard setback from 30 feet to 10 feet for single family detached lots; and reduce the rear yard setback from 30 feet to 20 feet for single family detached lots.

City staff recommended Ashton Woods withdraw its request to reduce the rear yard setback from 60 feet to 30 feet for the townhome development and recommended the other variances with several conditions.

Neighborhood activist Terrell Carstens stated in an email to the ZBA that Ashton Woods was well aware of the conditions in place when the council approved in December rezoning the property from R-75 (single-family residential) to RM-100 (multifamily residential).

“The inability to comply is purely self-imposed by design and the only hardship is clearly financial,” she said.