The Chevron gas station in Dunwoody Village at 5465 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road has been sold to ADC Development, which will keep the station, but convert its auto repair shop into a convenience store.

City Planner John Olson updated the City Council at its Feb. 22 about the renovations and exterior features, which were recently approved by the Design Review Advisory Committee.

The developer will also be replacing the 5-foot sidewalk in front of the store with a 12-foot sidewalk, including new landscaping and planting street trees, Olson said. The two entrances into the site will remain. The parking lot will be sealed and striped and will include ADA parking.

Last year, the council in a split vote approved special land use permits for the property for a developer to build a restaurant and retail center on site, which is under 1 acre. Controversy arose during that project when Regency Partners, owner of Dunwoody Village, opposed the developer’s plans to change the entrances and add parking to the site.

Olson said everything is remaining the same except the new sidewalk and streetscaping. “None of the entrances are changing,” he said.