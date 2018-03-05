Volunteers and public officials held a naming ceremony Feb. 24 to establish Indian Creek Park in Buckhead, which was developed under the placeholder names Pine Hills Park and Lenox Park.

Neighbors and Atlanta Classical Academy students helping create the park were joined at the ceremony by the city of Atlanta’s Parks and Recreation Commissioner Amy Phuong, District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook and Shook’s policy advisor Sally Silver.

The 4-acre park is located at 3148 and 3162 Lenox Road on two former residential lots about a quarter-mile south of the Lenox MARTA Station.

The name Indian Creek was chosen because it has many ties to the neighborhood, said Joe Santifer, the head of the park’s friends group. A subdivision and garden club had that same name, the Creek Indians settled in that area, and Indian Creek itself runs nearby, Santifer said.

The city purchased the land several years ago in effort to increase green space in Buckhead, and neighbors began pushing for the land to be developed into a fully-equipped park in late 2016. The Atlanta City Council in 2017 approved $3 million to improve and outfit the park and Old Ivy Park with equipment.

Santifer said community meetings will be held in the coming months to get input on what improvements and amenities should be added to the park.