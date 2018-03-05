Federal, state and county candidates began qualifying March 5 for the May primary election. The early filers show that most incumbents are likely to face challengers on the November general election ballot.

So far, incumbents of two major local offices are facing primary challengers. Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts faces a rematch from fellow Democrat Keisha Waites, whom he beat in last year’s special election. And state Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs) has drawn a challenge from Sandy Springs Republican Gavi Shapiro, as well a Democratic challenger, Shea Roberts, who could appear on the November ballot.

The following are the candidates who have qualified to run so far for key local seats on the May 22 primary ballot. Qualifying runs through March 9. The general election will be held Nov. 6.

U.S. House District 5 (Buckhead)

Democrat: John Lewis (incumbent)

U.S. House District 6 (Dunwoody/Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Bobby Kaple

Republican: Karen Handel (incumbent)

Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in last year’s epic special election for the Congressional seat. Ossoff has said he will not run again.

U.S. House District 7 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Flynn Broady Jr.

Republican: Barry Loudermilk (incumbent)

Fulton County Commission Chair

Democrat: Robb Pitts (incumbent), Keisha Waites

Pitts is defending a seat he won in a special election last year by beating Waites and former Sandy Springs City Councilmember Gabriel Sterling. Sterling said he is not running for any office this year.

Fulton County Commission District 3 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Republican: Lee Morris (incumbent)

State Senate District 6 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Jen Jordan (incumbent)

Republican: Leah Aldridge

Jordan drew attention last year for “flipping” District 6 from longtime Republican control in a special election. Aldridge was one of several Republican candidates who split the vote in that race, resulting in an all-Democrats runoff that Jordan won.

State Senate District 32 (Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Christine Triebsch

Republican: Kay Kirkpatrick (incumbent)

The filing so far set up a rematch of last year’s special election, where Kirkpatrick beat Triebsch in a runoff.

State Senate District 40 (Dunwoody/Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Sally Harrell

Republican: Fran Millar (incumbent)

Millar recently formally announced his re-election campaign with statements of bipartisan support from two Democratic leaders: current DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and former CEO Liane Levetan.

State Senate District 42 (Brookhaven)

Democrat: Elena Parent (incumbent)

State Senate District 56 (Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Jim Guess Jr., Ellyn Jeager

Republican: John Albers (incumbent)

State House District 54 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Betsy Holland, Robert Gibeling

Republican: Beth Beskin (incumbent)

State House District 51 (Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Josh McLaurin

Republican: Alex Kaufman

The candidates seek to replace longtime incumbent Wendell Willard, who is retiring and not seeking re-election.

State House District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Shea Roberts

Republican: Gavi Shapiro, Deborah Silcox (incumbent)

State House District 45 (Sandy Springs)

Republican: Matt Dollar (incumbent)

State House District 79 (Dunwoody)

Democrat: Michael Wilkensky

Republican: Kenneth Wright

The candidates seek to replace incumbent Tom Taylor, who is not running for re-election.

State House District 80 (Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Matthew Wilson

Republican incumbent Meagan Hanson has not yet filed, but has said she will run for re-election.

State House District 81 (Brookhaven)

Republican: Ellen Diehl

Democratic incumbent Scott Holcomb has not yet filed, but has said he will run for re-election.

–Sources: Fulton County Election Department, Georgia Secretary of State’s office.