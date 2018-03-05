The Sandy Springs Conservancy, a nonprofit parks advocacy organization, has announced the formation of a new “Friends of the Conservancy” group. Members will get guided tours of parks and similar activities.

The new group, whose membership comes at a donation of $35 or more, will debut at a March 18 “SpringMingle” event at Lost Corner Preserve. The event will include an announcement of the winners of a parks photo contest, which the Reporter Newspapers co-sponsored.

The Conservancy is also continuing its annual “Thought Leaders” dinner with a high-profile parks expert. The dinner is usually held in March, but this year’s edition is being delayed until the fall in hopes of holding it in the city’s new City Springs facility, according to Executive Director Melody Harclerode.

For more information, see sandyspringsconservancy.org.