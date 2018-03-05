The Sandy Springs Tennis Center is bringing back its “Tennis Week” of free programs for a second year March 12-17.

The 24-court Tennis Center at 500 Abernathy Road is popular among experienced players and leagues. Tennis Week gives beginners adults and children to try the sport and offers prizes for skilled players, along with refreshment and drawings.

Each day has a different free program. Sign-ups are required online or at the front desk. For more information, including a full schedule, see sandyspringstennis.com.

The Tennis Center is owned by the city, but operated by the private company Groslimond Tennis Services. The Tennis Center contract is in the midst of a rebidding after City Council controversy over details of the selection process.