The new Dunwoody Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 5 at Brook Run Park with financial backing from the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

The DHA board voted March 4 to donate $4,500 to be a partner to the Dunwoody Farmers Market that is being organized by 12-member volunteer committee, including three City Council members. Northside Hospital is donating $2,500. More sponsors are being sought, said Marian Adeimy Avise, organizer for the new event.

More than 40 vendors have been signed on already, she said. Because the market will be run as an affiliate of the nonprofit DHA, the individual businesses will not need to get business permits from the city, she said.

The farmers market is slated to run through Oct. 27.