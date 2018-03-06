The city of Brookhaven started earlier permit window times for land disturbance permits, building permits, tree permits, trade permits and interior renovation permits following a 35-day moratorium on zoning and construction permits.

The new window for these specific permits will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The new times began Feb. 28 after the City Council voted to lift the zoning moratorium at its Feb. 27 meeting. Other applications for non-construction activities, such as business and alcohol permits or zoning applications will continue to be accepted during normal operating hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City Council voted to approve the zoning and construction moratorium at its Jan. 23 meeting. The moratorium was needed because when the city incorporated five years and approved the DeKalb County zoning code, the zoning code did not carry over conditions and variances, according to City Attorney Chris Balch.

For more information, see brookhavenga.gov.