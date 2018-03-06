The City Council unanimously approved Feb. 22 granting a permanent easement to Georgia Power on the city’s property at 5321 Roberts Drive to be used for the relocation of power poles and guy wires for the construction of new entrances to the Dunwoody Nature Center and new Austin Elementary School.

DeKalb Schools is constructing a new 900-seat Austin Elementary School at the site of the former Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields and adjacent to the nature center. As part of that construction, the district will be constructing a new parking lot for the Nature Center.