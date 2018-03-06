Five for Fighting with special guest Edwin McCain will headline the Sunday, March 25, music lineup at this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival takes place March 24 and 25 at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Five for Fighting is the stage name of John Ondrasik. He earned a Grammy nomination for his top 40 hit, “Superman (It’s Not Easy).” The song became an unofficial anthem following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and he performed the song at The Concert For New York City. Other of his hit songs include “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “World,” “Chances” and “What If.”

Edwin McCain’s career spans 20 years and includes two hits, “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.”

Five for Fighting and McCain join other musical acts performing during the weekend festival.The Saturday, March 24 concert headliner features country music star Craig Morgan as well as country music sensation Keith Anderson. Transviolet kicks off the show on Saturday, and Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones is the first act in Sunday’s program.

“The entertainment and festivities keep getting bigger and better every year at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival,” said Brookhaven District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones in a press release. “The partnership of Live Nation and Splash Festivals has already raised the level of excitement surrounding our music and art extravaganza. The best part is that admission is free and there is something for everyone in the whole family.”

In October, the Brookhaven City Council approved a contract with Splash Festivals to operate the Arts & Crafts Market and handle logistics for the event. Splash Festivals also manages the festivals in Dunwoody, Norcross, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and other locations. So far, Splash Festivals has registered 100 vendors for the Brookhaven event, more than triple the size of previous markets.

This year, the festival will premiere a food court sitting area providing guests with a 360-degree view of the stage, Kidz Zone and dog show area. The car show will be returning on Saturday, March 24, and the 5K road race, now designated as a Peachtree Road Race qualifier and fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will take place on Sunday, March 25.

For more information about the 2018 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, visit www.brookcherryfest.org, Facebook at @BrookhavenBlossomFest2018 and Twitter at @BrookCherryFest.