The Georgia Department of Transportation will host an open house March 13 on the detours required to replace the Northside Drive bridge over Peachtree Creek.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Northside United Methodist Church, located at 2700 Northside Dr.

GDOT is planning to close part of Northside Drive and detour drivers onto other roads around the construction.

GDOT previously proposed that option and an option that would build a temporary bridge for drivers to use while the new bridge is built. However, that option did not receive support from residents, would cost more and make construction take longer, according to GDOT.

Approximately 15,900 vehicles use the bridge daily, according to GDOT.

The existing bridge was built in 1926 and is nearing the end of its lifespan and must be replaced, according to GDOT documents.

The proposed bridge would consist of three lanes, a shoulder, a bike lane and a sidewalk on the western side, and a shoulder and a multi-use path on the eastern side of the bridge. These paths will connect the existing paths at Atlanta Memorial Park, according to GDOT.

It would also be five to six feet higher than the current bridge, which would minimize possible future flood damage, according to GDOT.