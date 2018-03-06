The following are the candidates who qualified to run March 6 for key local seats on the May 22 primary ballot. Qualifying runs through March 9. The general election will be held Nov. 6.

To see the candidates who previously qualified, click here.

DeKalb Board of Commissioners District 2 (Brookhaven)

Democrat: Jeff Rader (incumbent)

Rader qualified on March 5.

State Senate District 40 (Dunwoody/Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Tamara Johnson-Shealey

One other Democrat has already filed to run against Republican incumbent Fran Millar, who has filed to run for re-election.

State Senate District 56 (Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Patrick Thompson

Two other Democrats have already qualified to challenge Republican incumbent John Albers, who has filed to run for re-election.

State House District 45 (Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Essence Johnson

Republican incumbent Matt Dollar has already filed to run for re-election.

State House District 80 (Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Republican: Meagan Hanson (incumbent)

A Democrat filed yesterday to challenge Hanson.

–Source: Georgia Secretary of State’s office.