The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System will hold two public meetings this month to gather community input about the renovation of the Buckhead and Northside libraries.

The two Buckhead libraries are among 22 libraries getting renovations in this phase the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System’s capital improvement program approved in 2008. The program budgeted $108 million to renovate 22 existing libraries, according to the Fulton County website.

The Buckhead Library meeting will be held March 14 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the library, which is located at 269 Buckhead Ave. The meeting for Northside Library, which is located at 3295 Northside Parkway NW, will be held March 20 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The meetings will include presentations from officials with the library system, the Fulton County government, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Chasm Architecture, according to a press release.