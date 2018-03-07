From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 18 through Feb. 25. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 20, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

1100 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

Assault

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of battery and family violence.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

1100 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of battery and family violence.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

2600 block of Rivers Edge Drive — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated battery.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery. Another person involved was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Arrests

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public drunkeness.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of Standard Drive — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

200 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1100 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

1900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Barrow County Jail — On Feb. 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

1400 block of Windsor Parkway — On Feb. 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.

1500 block of W. Nancy Creek Drive — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of possessing a firearm or knife while attempting to commit a crime. Another man on the scene was arrested and accused of drug possession.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

1200 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2800 block of Georgia Drive — On Feb. 25, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4100 block of Ashwoody Trail — On Feb. 25, a man was arrested and accused of not restraining his animal.

3000 block of Woodrow Way — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 25, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 25, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.