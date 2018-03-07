From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 18 through Feb. 25. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 20, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
1100 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
Assault
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of battery and family violence.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
1100 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of battery and family violence.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
2600 block of Rivers Edge Drive — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated battery.
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.
400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery. Another person involved was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
Arrests
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public drunkeness.
1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to appear.
1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
1200 block of Standard Drive — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
200 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1100 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.
1900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Barrow County Jail — On Feb. 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
1400 block of Windsor Parkway — On Feb. 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.
1500 block of W. Nancy Creek Drive — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of possessing a firearm or knife while attempting to commit a crime. Another man on the scene was arrested and accused of drug possession.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.
1200 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2800 block of Georgia Drive — On Feb. 25, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4100 block of Ashwoody Trail — On Feb. 25, a man was arrested and accused of not restraining his animal.
3000 block of Woodrow Way — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 25, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 25, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.