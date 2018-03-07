The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Feb. 4 through Feb. 17 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

500 block of Amsterdam Avenue — Feb. 4

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 7

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — Feb. 9

1700 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 10

2000 block of Village Crest Drive — Feb. 12

2800 block of Pharr Court South — Feb. 17

Burglary

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 5

500 block of Wimbledon Road — Feb. 5

1500 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 5

1900 block of Claremont Street — Feb. 6

1100 block of Seaboard Avenue — Feb. 6

1900 block of Seaboard Place — Feb. 7

700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 7

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Feb. 8

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 8

1000 block of Lindbergh Road — Feb. 8

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 9

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Feb. 10

100 block of Pharr Road — Feb. 10

1900 block of Spad Avenue — Feb. 11

1400 block of Morningside Drive — Feb. 11

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 11

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 11

2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 13

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 14

1100 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue — Feb. 14

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Feb. 15

300 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — Feb. 15

2900 block of Wyngate Drive — Feb. 17

600 block of Broadview Place — Feb. 17

Robbery

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 4

1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 4

800 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Feb. 6

700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 7

900 block of Canter Road — Feb. 10

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 12

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 12

1300 block of W. Paces Ferry Road — Feb. 13

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Feb. 15

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 17

Larceny

Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, there were 110 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 78 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 25 reported incidents of auto theft between Feb. 4 and Feb. 17.