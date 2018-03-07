The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Feb. 4 through Feb. 17 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
500 block of Amsterdam Avenue — Feb. 4
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 7
1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — Feb. 9
1700 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 10
2000 block of Village Crest Drive — Feb. 12
2800 block of Pharr Court South — Feb. 17
Burglary
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 5
500 block of Wimbledon Road — Feb. 5
1500 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 5
1900 block of Claremont Street — Feb. 6
1100 block of Seaboard Avenue — Feb. 6
1900 block of Seaboard Place — Feb. 7
700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 7
1700 block of Peachtree Street — Feb. 8
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 8
1000 block of Lindbergh Road — Feb. 8
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 9
1700 block of Peachtree Street — Feb. 10
100 block of Pharr Road — Feb. 10
1900 block of Spad Avenue — Feb. 11
1400 block of Morningside Drive — Feb. 11
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 11
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 11
2000 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 13
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 14
1100 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue — Feb. 14
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Feb. 15
300 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — Feb. 15
2900 block of Wyngate Drive — Feb. 17
600 block of Broadview Place — Feb. 17
Robbery
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 4
1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 4
800 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Feb. 6
700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 7
900 block of Canter Road — Feb. 10
3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 12
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 12
1300 block of W. Paces Ferry Road — Feb. 13
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Feb. 15
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 17
Larceny
Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, there were 110 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 78 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 25 reported incidents of auto theft between Feb. 4 and Feb. 17.