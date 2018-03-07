From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 18 through Feb. 25. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website and is presumed to be accurate.

Burglary

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a suspect broke the glass to the front door of a superstore, stealing two laptops and 11 pairs of headphones.

Larceny/ Shoplifting/ Theft

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal two mattress sets from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal cosmetics from a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting at a discount superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 18, at night, a woman’s car was stolen while at a gas station. Her dog and cellphone were in the car.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Feb. 19, sometime during the morning, a woman’s car was illegally entered.

2000 block of Asbury Square — On Feb. 19, in the morning, an 18-year-old unlicensed male was found with a stolen car. He was arrested and accused of theft by receiving property and driving without a license.

6100 block of Charleston Place — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a man reported his incoming license plate was stolen in the mail.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a teenage man was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a discount superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, during the day, a kitchen accessories store reported it was missing six Sous Vide appliances.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Feb. 19, at night, a woman reported her car was broken into and several items were taken including, two laptops, an iPad mini, a passport, headphones and prescription glasses.

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a man reported an unknown suspect entered his landscaping truck while parked at a restaurant, and took a blower.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, an unidentified male stole $1,600 worth of merchandise from a mall retailer.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 21, an unidentified male stole a bottle of Chanel perfume from a beauty retailer.

4400 block of North Shallowford Road — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a woman said she was missing $60 cash.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, in the evening, a woman reported that her computer bag with keys and driver’s license was taken from her car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal an iPhone X from a superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift cologne and a $12 pair of sunglasses from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, in the evening, a woman reported her cellphone and driver’s license as stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, at night, a man said a bookbag containing a laptop and a tablet were stolen from his car.

1500 block of Springfield Court — On Feb. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of larceny and entering auto.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman stole five lobster tails from a grocery store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested at a department store for trying to steal several pairs of underwear, baseball hats and a polo shirt.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting at a discount superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 24, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a superstore.

Assault

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic dispute at a hotel.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a woman reported an assault that took place in a store. No suspects were identified.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a woman claimed she had been sexually assaulted while visiting the suspect’s home earlier that day. The case is still active.

4800 block of Twin Lakes Trail — On Feb. 19, in the morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute call.

4800 block of Twin Lakes Trail — On Feb. 20, in the morning, following a domestic dispute, the accused was arrested.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. at night, officers responded to an altercation between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a woman reported a simple assault involving another woman.

4600 block of Devonshire Road — On Feb. 22, a woman said she had been receiving harassing phone calls for the last few days.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the afternoon, an officer responded to a domestic altercation in a parking deck .

2500 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 23, in the evening, officers responded to a custody dispute.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 23, at night, officers responded to a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Feb. 25, at night, officers responded to a fight.

Arrests

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On Feb. 18, at midnight, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was failing to maintain his lane. The driver and passenger were in possession of cocaine and marijuana and was arrested.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 18, just after midnight, an officer noticed a car with the left headlight out. The driver was arrested and accused of violating open container laws, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a wanted person was found and arrested at a gas station with marijuana on his person.

2200 block of Pernoshal Court — On Feb. 18, in the morning, an officer apprehended a man in response to a suspicious person call. He was arrested and accused of possessing less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Meadow Lane — On Feb. 19, at night, the driver was cited for driving with a suspended registration and unlicensed.

5900 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of the offenses of expired tag, no proof of insurance and a suspended driver’s license.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a wanted person was located behind a dumpster. He was also charged with false representations to police.

2300 block of Welton Place — On Feb. 21, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4900 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 21, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 21, at night, two people were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 21, at night, a driver was arrested and accused of marijuana possession during a traffic stop. His tag was also expired.

2300 block of Kings Point Drive — On Feb. 22, at night, an officer arrested a man who caused an auto accident on charges of improper lane usage and driving unlicensed.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

Perimeter Center/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and transferring license plates. She was pulled over for improper lane usage.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to fulfill his duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

I-285/Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

5000 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, in the evening, a woman who was pulled over for a traffic stop was arrested and charged with possessing 9 grams of marijuana in her car.

I-285/Peachtree-Road — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a speeding driver who did not signal when changing lanes was pulled over and arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and expired tag.

Other Incidents

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, an officer recovered a stolen vehicle parked in the lot of a specialty supermarket.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 19, officers were notified of a hit-and-run situation that occurred in the early morning. The suspect was identified.

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a woman reported she received a counterfeit $10 bill.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, in the morning, a woman advised in regards to a forged check at the Bank of North Georgia.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, an officer impounded a car for suspended registration and no insurance.

100 block of Ravinia Drive — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, an officer impounded a car for expired tag, suspended registration and no insurance.

5200 block of Marston Road — On Feb. 20, at night, a credit fraud incident was reported.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, at night, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than 1 ounce and speeding.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, loss prevention notified an officer of potential credit fraud.

4300 block of N. Peachtree Road — On Feb. 21, at night, a driver was cited for unauthorized use of blue lights on his car and driving uninsured.

100 block of N. Peachtree Road — On Feb. 21, at night, a driver was pulled over for a malfunctioning taillight. He was cited for that offense and driving without insurance.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a gas station received an anonymous phone call saying there would be a shootout at the location.

3300 block of Asbury Square — On Feb. 23, in the evening, the victim filed a criminal trespass complaint after sustaining property damage.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 23, at night, a man filed a criminal trespass report following a dispute. A TV was broken.

1800 block of Stapleton Court — On Feb. 24, at noon, a woman reported credit card fraud.

5200 block of Happy Hollow Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, someone was swindled out of $1,500 worth of Amazon gift cards.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a woman received two citations for driving with a suspended registration and no insurance.

4400 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, three males were cited and accused of smoking marijuana in a car.