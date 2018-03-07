Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from its records and the information is presumed to be accurate. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8.

Burglary

6800 block of Brandon Mill Drive — On Feb. 10, someone kicked in the front door to the home.

700 block of Hammond Drive— On Feb. 12, someone broke into a storage unit and took a Talon bike and ammunition for a 9mm and a .45.

1400 block of Jefferson Drive — On Feb. 13, the victim said her baby’s daddy broke in and took stuff, including her MacBook.

5300 block of Trimble Road — On Feb. 13, a rock was thrown through a back patio door. The resident reported jewelry taken from the home.

7855 Roswell Road — On Feb. 14, a burglary occurred at Elite Liquor just before 5 a.m. Someone removed glass from a lower window in order to get into the liquor store. Apparently, they did not make it in. Next to the building is a construction area where they first tried to get in. The owner said a man he knew contacted him at the same time as the burglary, telling him he saw two men breaking in.

7200 block of Duncourtney Drive — On Feb. 17, the resident said he and his wife retired for the night around 11 p.m. The following morning just before 6 a.m., the resident discovered that both cars in his garage were gone. His wife’s purse, on the kitchen table, had been taken as well. It appears the garage door was left open, as was the door to the home from the garage.

200 block of E. Belle Isle Road — On Feb. 17, the Waterford Place Apartments maintenance shed was burglarized, but nothing was reported missing.

5500 Interstate North Parkway — On Feb. 18, burglar(s) entered from a hole made in a wall from an adjacent construction site. Video showed a male, wearing hoodie, sweats and gloves, crawling around the back door around 1:30 a.m. His face was concealed. He spray-painted the cameras.

5675 Roswell Road — On Feb. 18, two apartment burglaries were reported at Mosaic Apartments. One resident said he returned home just after 7 p.m. and found a man standing in his living room. The man fled through an open sliding glass door. Nothing was taken.

6000 Roswell Road — On Feb. 19 just before 4 a.m., cops responded to an alarm and found side windows smashed open at the Verizon store. At the time of the report, it was not known if anything was stolen.

Ga. 400/Abernathy Road — On Feb. 19, construction site storage container locks were cut and several items taken from them.

5900 block of Lake Forrest Drive — On Feb. 19, several HV/AC units were taken from an unsecured area at a construction site.

7900 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 20, the resident said he came home and found his door unlocked. Inside, he discovered his computer and a flat-screen TV had been stolen.

400 block of River Valley Road — On Feb. 21, the resident said the alarm activated just before noon. She checked and found the carport door to the home had been forced open. The report did not mention anything stolen. A footprint was taken from the forced door.

500 block of Mossy Vale Way — On Feb. 21, the resident said she left home just after 9 a.m. and returned around 4 p.m. She discovered her door had been forced open. Missing were some costume jewelry pieces, a MacBook laptop, and some other items. Cops processed another footprint that matches the one on River Valley Road reported above.

6500 block of Long Acres Drive— On Feb. 21, the resident returned home to find her door leading from the carport damaged, similar to the two above burglaries. A footprint was taken. Missing is a large jewelry box and an entire dresser drawer.

8700 block of Dunwoody Place — On Feb. 22, officers met with a man who told them his storage unit and been entered by someone who stole over $6,000 in collectable Nike shoes. He last checked the unit in November. The officers noted the lock was intact, but the storage units have open tops, allowing entry from another unit over the top.

Nike collectible shoes? I did not know that was a thing.

Theft

6600 block of Roswell Rd — On Feb. 10, someone swiped the victim’s wallet and contents from the Goodwill Store.

6100 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 12, there was U-Haul theft.

800 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 12, there was a theft of an iPad from a room at the Sheraton Hotel.

8700 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 12, a man left his wallet on the counter at the pharmacy prescription area. Minutes later when he realized it, he returned but the wallet and contents were gone. Video results are pending.

700 block of Willow Creek Drive — On Feb. 13, a woman reported that her ex-roommate stolen her 30-inch TV, shelving tables and apartment and mailbox keys.

6100 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, a guest at the Comfort Inn reported she left the hotel room to go to work. Shortly after, she realized her engagement ring had been left in the room. She called the hotel to inform the cleaning staff to look for the ring. They told her they did not locate it. Video will show who entered the room. Those results are pending.

5600 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, a patient at Emory Saint Joseph’s reported a MacBook Pro, valued at $3300, was stolen from his room.

1100 block of Mount Vernon Highway — On Feb. 17, the victim said that sometime between 10 and 11 p.m., someone stole her car, a black 2016 Nissan Altima.

1100 block of Vernon Highway — On Feb. 12, a Homegoods employee said two suspects, a male and female, took $450 in store items, then got into a white Mercedes and left. The officer pulled in as the car was leaving and attempted to stop the car, but it continued, erratically driving from the parking lot to Perimeter Center West. The officer discontinued the pursuit due to the dangerous conditions.

5500 block of Roswell Road–On Feb. 17, Target loss prevention staff detained a woman accused of stealing swimsuit items by placing them in her purse, then attempting to leave the store. She was charged with shoplifting less than $500 in value and given a citation to appear in court on April 18.

100 block of Berwick Drive — On Feb. 17, a 2013 Toyota RAV4 SUV was recovered in an area where several cars were broken into and others stolen.

8500 block of Roswell Road— On Feb. 18, the owner of the Casagave Restaurant said an “on-call” employee left the store with $721 cash after the restaurant closed. He said the employee had been pocketing customer money over the eight hours he worked the restaurant. The end-of-the-night tally came up $721 short.

600 block of Hightower Trail — On Feb. 18, a golf club reported two carts missing. One was recovered nearby in the 9900 block of Huntcliff Trace. The second cart remains missing.

1100 block of Mount Vernon Highway — On Feb. 18, Stein Mart employees said upon reviewing video from Feb. 15, they saw a man in his 40s conceal eight Nike watches in his pants.

400 block of Carolwood Lane — On Feb. 20, the resident said someone stole his Lexus RX350 from his driveway. The theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following morning.

7700 block of Spalding Drive — On Feb. 20, a customer said she accidentally left her purse on the chair and left a pizza restaurant. She returned a short time later, but the purse was gone. The purse contained $100 cash, credit cards, a money order and ID.

300 block of Windsor Parkway — On Feb. 21, patrol officer responded to a complaint of an abandoned car. He found a 2009 Mercedes CLK350 backed into a parking space. The car was checked and came back stolen from Cobb County. It was impounded for printing and safekeeping

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15, three thefts from vehicles were reported and there were two motor vehicle thefts. Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, there were 7 larceny from vehicles incidents.

Fraud

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 10, the manager of the Rite Aid Drug Store saved a woman a lot of heartache and about $500 when she recognized a scam. A 54-year-old woman was in the process of purchasing two pre-paid gift cards after receiving a call from someone who said they were with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and who informed the woman she missed jury duty resulting in a fine that could be paid by a gift card. (OK, that alone is ridiculous.) The officer called the number listed but it had been disconnected.

400 block of Summerset Lane — On Feb. 12, the victim received a call from a man with a “European” voice who said police were coming to arrest her regarding taxes owed and that a lawsuit was filed against her. Of course, this would all be taken care of if she purchased prepaid cards. She was told to meet a man in the parking lot of Target. She said she was worried, but hung up anyway.

400 block of Monterey Parkway — On Feb. 12, the victim’s name and info were used to open a couple of Verizon accounts. She was contacted by the collection agency.

200 block of Legran Bend — On Feb. 13, a resident said she received an email from a friend who urged her to contact a person named Mike Cashman. Her friend claimed to have made money from retirement funds and urged her to do the same. Turns out the email had been spoofed and in fact was not her friend. The victim did contact Cashman and was told to send $2,900, keep some, then buy a Walmart gift card and send that to Cashman. After she cashed the check, she was told it was fraudulent. She has since received more “checks,” coming from Memphis, Tenn., that were later put into police department evidence.

300 block of Thornwood Drive — On Feb. 13, someone used the victim’s personal info in an attempt to buy a car in Alabama. They took a test drive in a $70,000 car and failed to return it.

5900 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 13, a woman arranged to sell an iPad with a man who contacted her on the app Letgo. He gave her $600 in counterfeit money, and then fled in a 2018 Ford Fusion with a Massachusetts tag. The tag info was obtained.

600 block of Forest Hills Drive — On Feb. 19, the resident received a letter from PayPal saying someone used his name and information in an attempt to open a line of credit. He said his personal ID was compromised by way of the Equifax debacle and as such, he froze his credit. The attempted ID theft was unsuccessful.

700 block of Old Creek Trail— On Feb. 19, thee resident said that about two weeks ago, he stopped receiving mail. He followed up with the post office and found that someone had placed a stop on his mail delivery. When he recovered his mail, he found that someone had applied for three credit cards in his name. As of the time of report, none were used.

600 block of Harbor Pointe Parkway — On Feb. 22, the resident said she tried to file her IRS return electronically, but was informed it had already been filed. She said IRS told her that the same person filed them in 2013 through 2015 as well. She said her Facebook account had been compromised.

6400 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, a Home Depot employee said a man came in and produced a driver’s license and requested to open a line of credit. She ran the license info and he was approved for an $8,000 line. The man immediately attempted to purchase $3,000 in goods, all while the employee was still on the phone. She suspected the man and told the credit agency that she thought the deal was fraud. At that time, a uniformed officer came into the store. The suspect spotted the officer and fled. The man whose name was used said his personal ID was stolen some time back.

Assault

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 10, a domestic violence incident was reported.

1100 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, a domestic violence incident was reported.

300 block of Monterey Parkway— On Feb. 13, there was a juvenile complaint.

4700 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 14, a 29-year-old woman reported her husband tried to get into her car as she was leaving. The doors were locked and windows up. He is accused of firing several shots into the car, damaging it, but not injuring the driver. Warrants were taken for his arrest. He resides in Marietta.

7900 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 15, a man claimed a female cut him with a knife. She said he cornered her in the room and she was threatened and grabbed a knife to protect herself. The man had minor cuts on his hands. He was later arrested.

1000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Feb. 19, a man said he was leaving his apartment in the 5500 block of Glenridge Drive when two men assaulted him. The victim had obvious signs of physical injury to his face and ear. He said the two suspects were teens who he believes jumped him because he is friends with another person.

400 block of Abernathy Road — On Feb. 20, a man reported two Great Danes at the Morgan Falls dog park attacked his poodle. His dog sustained puncture wounds to the back. He said the owner tried to quickly leave, telling him, “It just happens.” The complainant took a picture of the man, who then got angry and pushed him, yelling to him at the same time. He then left the park in reverse so that his tag would not be visible. The suspect is a male, 40s or 50s.

Arrests

Abernathy Road/Williamson Drive — On Feb. 11, someone received a DUI.

5700 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 13, one man was arrested and accused of public drunkenness following a fight call.

5000 block of Kingsport Drive — On Feb. 14, someone was arrested and accused of trafficking narcotics.

6100 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, someone was arrested and accused of providing false information to officers.

7000 block of Twin Branch Drive — On Feb. 19, someone was arrested and accused of battery.

5800 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 23, someone was arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23, there were 19 traffic related arrests and 19 disorderly conduct arrest reports.

Other incidents

5300 block of Northside Drive — On Feb. 10, a homeowner was cited for a noise violation after a complaint was made regarding loud music after midnight. On arrival, the officer said he could hear the music from a distance. He said the complaints indicated the music was consistent throughout the week.

6200 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 11, a 36-year-old woman from Balboa Court in Atlanta told cops she dated a guy named Brad for about four months, but broke up with him. Apparently, during that time, she forgot to get his last name, so now everyone named Brad is a suspect. He told her, via text, that he would kill her and she would go to jail for the rest of her life.

If you date a guy four months, grab that last name at some point, and for those of you named Brad, we’ll be in touch at some point.

6000 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 21, two women were arrested and accused of soliciting prostitution while posing as massage therapists. The apartment, one of the residences recently constructed, was arranged with lockers, massage tables, oils, condoms and all the other stuff for that therapeutically massage experience. There were several black clocks, each placed in a massage room, containing a camera discreetly built into it. One male was located in the apartment. He was a customer and was not charged at the scene.

5900 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 22, the employee at Lavida Massage reported that around 11 a.m. or so, a man walked up to the glass door and then opened his trench coat to reveal his naked self. He came inside, made several incoherent statements, and then left. The employees believe they know who he is and he has mental issues.

200 block of Hilderbrand Drive — On Feb. 13, an embezzlement complaint was made.

100 block of Cliftwood Drive — On Feb. 14, a man complained about robo-calls referencing his Google listing.

5500 block of Glenridge Connector — On Feb. 14, the victim said a coworker, who was later fired for sending her unwanted text messages, poems, and other creepy stuff, was harassing her.