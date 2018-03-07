Three new candidates for local races filed to run for election March 7, the third day of filing.

Qualifying runs through March 9. The primary election will be held May 22, and the general election will be held Nov. 6.

To see the candidates who previously qualified March 5, click here. For March 6, click here.

U.S. House District 6 (Dunwoody/Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Kevin Abel, Steven Knight Griffin

One other Democrat and Republican incumbent Karen Handel have already qualified.

State House District 54 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Dan Berschinski

Two Democrats and Republican incumbent Beth Beskin have already qualified.