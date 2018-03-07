All of DeKalb County remains under a water boil advisory today, March 7, after a major water main break occurred early this morning near 5718 Buford Highway in Doraville. DeKalb officials say it could take 24 hours to repair the water line.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Customers should continue to boil their water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.

DeKalb County Schools are shutting down early due to water loss and low water pressure. All DeKalb County offices are closing at 11 a.m.

Brookhaven City Hall closed at 10 a.m. due to water loss. The Brookhaven Police department and recreation centers at Lynwood Park and Briarwood Park remain open. Dunwoody City Hall also closed early but the police department is open.

Many businesses are also closed due to the water main break, including Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.

At a press conference this morning, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said he hopes Buford Highway near the water main break will be open by rush hour this afternoon.

DeKalb County is also reporting:

Senior centers will close at noon.

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs recreation centers will be closed for after school programs today. Exchange Recreation Center will be closing at noon.

The Board of Commissioners has cancelled the following meetings scheduled for today: Committee of the Whole Finance, Audit and Budget Committee Public Works and Infrastructure Committee



DeKalb WorkSource’s Returning Citizens Expo has been cancelled for today and will be rescheduled.

Currently, commercial and residential collections are on schedule.

Brookhaven and Dunwoody are included in the water boil advisories. DeKalb officials say the water plant is pumping at capacity, but the plant is experiencing low pressure, according to a press release. DeKalb is advising residents boil water before use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

Water has subsided on Buford Highway. Clean up has begun. Keep in mind to use alternate routes when traveling in the area! Thank you for your patience #DekalbCounty pic.twitter.com/ayuzgtylqi — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) March 7, 2018

“In an abundance of caution for our citizens and to protect the public from any potential health hazards, residents in the affected area are being asked to boil water for at least one minute after water comes to a rolling boil prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food,” according to a press release. “Residents are advised to conserve water.”

Thanks to our friends @CityofDoraville for the photos of the pipe damage. @ItsInDeKalb says it will be 24 hours for the repair work to be done. More info: https://t.co/o3o5koOD0C pic.twitter.com/aH92VRkY4Y — Chamblee GA (@ChambleeGA) March 7, 2018

DeKalb County is reporting there is no water at the DeKalb County Police Department Headquarters in Tucker.

State resources are also being deployed to ensure public safety, according to DeKalb officials. Eight tankers are being brought into the county to supply water for fire protection and to fill chillers at hospitals. The state is on standby to assist as needed.

The county’s fire department is working with other agencies to address low water pressure along Buford Highway.

The DeKalb Animal Shelter is asking for water donations for hundreds of animals.

At 1 p.m., DeKalb Watershed reported water pressure is slowly being restored throughout the county but a boil water advisory remains in effect.

At 2:20 p.m., DeKalb officials reported water pressure has returned to all DeKalb County fire stations after a 48-inch main broke Wednesday morning near Buford Highway. Eight water tankers are still stationed throughout the county to assist with fire protection and to fill chillers at hospitals. The DeKalb County Emergency Operations Center remains open. The boil water advisory remains in effect.

The watershed customer service line is busy. Customers should check with www.dekalbcountyga.gov. for updates.