Repairs to the 48-inch water main that broke early Wednesday, March 7, on Buford Highway in Doraville are expected to be completed by Friday evening, March 9. In the meantime, a county-wide boil water advisory remains in effect including Dunwoody and Brookhaven.

Crews laid the first 48-inch pipe overnight and have mobilized additional joints to begin being installed today, according to a DeKalb County press release.

On Wednesday, crews isolated the large water main and water pressure was restored throughout most of the county, according to DeKalb officials.

The boil water advisory remains in place for DeKalb County Watershed customers until microbiological tests confirm water is safe for consumption. Samples for testing were drawn from 49 sites throughout the county and submitted to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for evaluation, according to a press release. Test results could come back within 48 hours.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

DeKalb County government facilities and schools are open today after closing early on Wednesday. DeKalb County Sanitation crews completed their collection routes and remain on their normal schedules.

Brookhaven City Hall and Dunwoody City Hall are open after both shut down early Wednesday. Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody is also back in business after closing Wednesday.

A reason the water main break is affecting all of DeKalb County is because the 48-inch water main that broke is one of four main transmission pipes that serve the entire county, said Reginald Wells, acting director of DeKalb Watershed Management, at a press conference Wednesday evening.

And although a stretch of Buford Highway was flooded, Wells said no serious damage was done to the road making it safe for motorists to drive.

Visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov for updates about water main break event.