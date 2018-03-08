The Dunwoody City Council voted 6-1 at its Feb. 22 meeting to sponsor two CPR and AED training classes. The request to do so was made by Mayor Denis Shortal.

Councilmember Terry Nall said he “applauds” the effort, but he questioned the need for a council vote.

Shortal said he thought it would be a good policy to offer CPR and AED training and wants to have two classes offered this year. When and who will teach the class has yet to be determined.

The council voted to approve the classes, with Nall casting the lone “no” vote.