A new 5K and kids’ “Fun Run” event to benefit the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities is coming to Sandy Springs’ Medical Center area on March 17.

Ronald McDonald Houses provide housing for families of ailing children when they are treated in local hospitals, with no costs for those who can’t afford to pay. The Atlanta branch of the charity operates two houses, including one on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in the Medical Center that opened a new building in 2015.

The debut running event will be held on St. Patrick’s Day at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital buildings at 5673 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, next to the Medical Center MARTA Station. The 5K will go through the Perimeter Center area and is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. The Fun Run starts a bit later, and the event will conclude with a post-race party.

For registration information and other details, see armhc.org/5k.