Two new candidates for local races filed to run for election March 8, the fourth day of filing.

Qualifying runs through March 9. The primary election will be held May 22, and the general election will be held Nov. 6.

U.S. House District 6 (Dunwoody/Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Lucy McBath

Three Democrats and Republican incumbent Beth Beskin have already qualified.

State House District 81 (Brookhaven)

Democrat: Hamid Noori

One Republican has filed to run for this seat. Democratic incumbent Scott Holcomb has not yet filed, but has said he will run for re-election.