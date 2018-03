A massive water main break this week that forced DeKalb schools and many businesses to close has been repaired 24 hours ahead of schedule, according to DeKalb officials. Those using DeKalb County water remain under a boil water advisory.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced March 9 that the 48-inch broken water main pipe off Buford Highway in Doraville has been replaced early Thursday morning.

“The hard work and dedication of acting Director Reginald Wells and more than 50 men and women with the DeKalb County Watershed Department and contractors has paid off,” CEO Thurmond said in a press release. “Working around the clock since Wednesday, these public servants got the job done!”

Thurmond also thanked the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority for providing some of the pipe on short notice.

Thurmond has promised an investigation into the cause of the water main break. The break caused water outages and loss of water pressure for thousands across the county, leading DeKalb County to close schools early on March 7, causing many local government offices to also shut down early and forcing many businesses, including Perimeter Mall, to close their doors as water pressure issues were resolved.

Updates on the water main break can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.