DeKalb County lifted today, March 9, the boil water advisory that has been effect since March 7 following a water main break near Buford Highway.

“The March 7, 2018, ‘boil water advisory’ is hereby rescinded following the re-pressurization of the system and repair of the broken water main off Buford Highway. The water system has been restored to full operation and the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption,” according to a DeKalb County press release.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced today that the 48-inch broken water main pipe off Buford Highway in Doraville was replaced early Thursday morning, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

“The hard work and dedication of acting Director Reginald Wells and more than 50 men and women with the DeKalb County Watershed Department and contractors has paid off,” CEO Thurmond said in a press release. “Working around the clock since Wednesday, these public servants got the job done!”

Thurmond also thanked the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority for providing some of the pipe on short notice.

Thurmond has promised an investigation into the cause of the water main break. The break caused water outages and loss of water pressure for thousands across the county, leading DeKalb County to close schools early on March 7, causing many local government offices to also shut down early and forcing many businesses, including Perimeter Mall, to close their doors as water pressure issues were resolved.

Schools and government offices reopened March 8 as did many businesses, including Perimeter Mall, as water pressure was returned.

Updates on the water main break can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

Those with questions may call 770-270-6243.