A Democratic primary for the state Senate District 40 seat will decide who will face off against longtime incumbent Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody) in the historically Republican district that includes Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs.

Candidate qualifying wrapped up March 9 with several races to be decided in races affecting Dunwoody and Brookhaven.

Sally Harrell, a former state Representative, will go against Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the May 22 Democratic primary for a chance to oppose Millar. Johnson-Shealey has opposed Millar twice before.

Harrell has picked up endorsements from fellow Democrats U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, state Sen. Elena Parent and state Rep. Scott Holcomb, according to her website.

In his his re-election campaign announcement, Millar included statements of bipartisan support from two Democratic leaders: current DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and former CEO Liane Levetan.

House District 79, also a Republican stronghold which includes Dunwoody, is an open seat this year with state Rep. Tom Taylor (R-Dunwoody) stepping down after this session.

Democrat Mike Wilensky, an attorney, will go against Ken Wright, a Republican and Dunwoody’s first mayor. Both live in Dunwoody.

Wilensky has picked up an endorsement from Jon Ossoff, who led a strong but unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House District 6 seat in a special election last year that was won by Republican Karen Handel.

Several Democrats are vying to unseat Handel this year.

Democrats Bobby Kaple, Kevin Abel, Steven Knight Griffin and Lucy McBath qualified to run in the May 22 primary. Handel faces no primary opposition in another traditionally Republican district.

State Rep. Meagan Hanson (R-Brookhaven) faces Democratic challenger Matthew Wilson for the House District 80 seat, a seat that has been held by Democrats and Republicans in the past.

Other candidates qualifying:

DeKalb Board of Commissioners District 2



Democrat: Jeff Rader (incumbent)

State Senate District 42



Democrat: Elena Parent (incumbent)

State House District 81 (Brookhaven)

Republican: Ellen Diehl

Democrat: Hamid Noori, Scott Holcomb (incumbent)