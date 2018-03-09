Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and state Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs) will face challengers in the May 22 primary elections after candidate qualifying wrapped up March 9.

And almost all local Republican incumbents are set to face Democrat challengers on the Nov. 6 general election ballot. That includes a rematch of last year’s special election in state Senate District 32, where Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) beat Democrat Christine Triebsch. The unchallenged exception is Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris of Buckhead/Sandy Springs’ District 3.

The following are the qualified candidates in key local primary races:

U.S. Congress

U.S. House District 6

Democrat: Kevin Abel, Steven Knight Griffin, Bobby Kaple, Lucy McBath

Republican: Karen Handel (incumbent)

Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in last year’s epic special election for the Congressional seat. One of this year’s would-be challenges, Abel, is a Sandy Springs resident.

Fulton County

Fulton County Commission Chair

Democrat: Robb Pitts (incumbent), Keisha Waites

Pitts is defending a seat he won in a special election last year by beating Waites and former Sandy Springs City Councilmember Gabriel Sterling.

Fulton County Commission District 3 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Republican: Lee Morris (incumbent)

Georgia Senate

State Senate District 32

Democrat: Christine Triebsch

Republican: Kay Kirkpatrick (incumbent)

The filing so far set up a rematch of last year’s special election, where Kirkpatrick beat Triebsch in a runoff.

State Senate District 40

Democrat: Sally Harrell, Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Republican: Fran Millar (incumbent)

Millar recently formally announced his re-election campaign with statements of bipartisan support from two Democratic leaders: current DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and former CEO Liane Levetan.

State Senate District 56

Democrat: Jim Guess Jr., Ellyn Jeager, Patrick Thompson

Republican: John Albers (incumbent)

Georgia House of Representatives

State House District 45

Democrat: Essence Johnson

Republican: Matt Dollar (incumbent)

State House District 51

Democrat: Josh McLaurin

Republican: Alex Kaufman

The candidates seek to replace longtime incumbent Wendell Willard, who is retiring and not seeking re-election.

State House District 52

Democrat: Shea Roberts

Republican: Gavi Shapiro, Deborah Silcox (incumbent)

State House District 80

Democrat: Matthew Wilson

Republican: Meagan Hanson (incumbent)

–John Ruch and Evelyn Andrews