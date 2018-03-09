MARTA has selected a finalist in its search for a new CEO and general manager. The finalist, Jeffrey Parker, has previous experience at MARTA, once serving as its senior director of transportation.

Parker replaces Keith Parker (no relation), who left the agency to become president of Goodwill of North Georgia.

Parker has previously overseen the transit agency in Boston, Massachusetts and the Connecticut Department of Transportation. He currently serves as the vice president of infrastructure and design firm HNTB Corporation and leads its Atlanta office, according to a press release.

“His background, his familiarity with Metro Atlanta, and his ability to plan and execute big projects make Mr. Parker the perfect fit for this agency,” said Frederick L. Daniels, who chairs the MARTA Board of Directors CEO selection committee, in the release.

State law requires a 14-day waiting period before the MARTA Board of Directors can vote to confirm his selection and extend an official offer of employment.

MARTA is currently planning its $2.5 billion expansion, which will be funded over 40 years by a city of Atlanta sales tax approved by voters in 2016.

“As we step into a new chapter as an agency, there was remarkable unanimity among the board that Jeffrey Parker is the right person to lead us over the road ahead,” said MARTA Board of Directors Chairman Robert L. Ashe in the release.

During Keith Parker’s five-year tenure as MARTA’s CEO, he oversaw a financial cleanup – from massive debt to reserves of more than $240 million – and improvements to service that also reduced the perception linking MARTA to rampant crime.