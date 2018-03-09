The ballots for the May 22 primary election are now decided. The filing deadline for candidates running for federal, state and local offices ended March 9, and some incumbents face challengers.

Republican Rep. Deborah Silcox, who represents state House District 52, has drawn a Republican and Democratic challenger.

Three Republicans have filed to run against Democratic incumbent Jen Jordan for the state Senate District 6 seat, a position she won in a special election last November.

State Rep. Beth Beskin, a Republican, is challenged by three Democrats. Beskin represents state House District 54.

Fulton County Commissioner Chair Robb Pitts will be challenged by Keisha Waites in a rematch of last year’s special election held after former chair John Eaves resigned to run for Atlanta mayor.

The primary election will be held May 22. The general election will be held Nov. 6.

U.S. House District 5 (Buckhead)

Democrat: John Lewis (incumbent)

U.S. House District 11 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Flynn Broady Jr.

Republican: Barry Loudermilk (incumbent)

Fulton County Commission Chair

Democrat: Robb Pitts (incumbent), Keisha Waites

Pitts is defending a seat he won in a special election last year by beating Waites and former Sandy Springs City Councilmember Gabriel Sterling. Sterling said he is not running for any office this year.

Fulton County Commission District 3 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Republican: Lee Morris (incumbent)

State Senate District 6 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Jen Jordan (incumbent)

Republican: Leah Aldridge, Jamie J. Parrish, John Gordon

Jordan drew attention last year for “flipping” District 6 from longtime Republican control in a special election. Aldridge was one of several Republican candidates who split the vote in that race, resulting in an all-Democrats runoff that Jordan won.

State House District 54 (Buckhead)

Democrat: Betsy Holland, Robert Gibeling, Dan Berschinski

Republican: Beth Beskin (incumbent)

State House District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Democrat: Shea Roberts

Republican: Gavi Shapiro, Deborah Silcox (incumbent)