The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Barfield Road lane closures

March 12-14: Between 6285 Barfield Road and Mount Vernon Highway, alternating right lanes. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 10: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 12: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right flex lane (shoulder). Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 12-16: Northbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 12-16: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 13-16: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Pitts Road, one right flex lane (shoulder). Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 16-17: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating right and left lanes. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 12-13: Northbound entrance ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, with detour to Abernathy Road. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 13-15: Northbound entrance ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour to Abernathy Road. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

March 12-15: Northbound under I-285 bridge, one right lane and shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 12-15: Northbound at I-285 eastbound off-ramp to Glenforest Road, one center lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 12-15: Southbound between I-285 entrance ramp and I-285 eastbound exit ramp, alternating right and left lanes. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 12-13: Eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 12-15: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 12-15: Eastbound exit ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one center lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 12-15: Eastbound off-ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 16-17: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating left and right lanes. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

March 12-14: Between 755 Mount Vernon Highway to Barfield Road, alternating right lanes. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other traffic changes

On March 12-16, the Ga. 400 northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound will have “traffic pacing” — meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop — in one right lane. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.