The BeltLine trail that will end at the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station in Buckhead has made it to the next step in the process.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. issued a request for qualifications March 8 seeking a firm to design and engineer the Northeast Trail, a four-mile trail that would run from Monroe Drive, where the Eastside Trail ends, to the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station.

Proposals are due March 29, according to a press release.

Design work is expected to begin this summer and last approximately 30 months, ABI said in the release.

According to ABI, the segment of corridor between Mayson Street and the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station will present the most difficult design challenge due to the configuration of I-85 and active rail lines in the area.

The design will be done in coordination with ongoing Georgia Power work between Westminster Drive and Mayson Street, ABI said.