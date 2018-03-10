Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.



This month’s meeting will focus on the recent countywide special local option sales tax (SPLOST) passage that will help fund transportation and capital improvement projects in Brookhaven.

“The voters overwhelmingly approved a SPLOST last November, and as the construction season gets underway, it’s a good time to update residents about SPLOST-funded projects in the pipeline,” Ernst said in a press release.

Some city officials have expressed concerns about the SPLOST, specifically that no funding for new projects in city parks, such as for the parks master plan, was included in the 1 percent sales tax increase.

The SPLOST, expected to bring in $47 million over six years to the city of Brookhaven, is limited to transportation projects, public safety and capital project maintenance, which can include maintenance in city parks.



The same day, Ernst will also serve as keynote speaker at the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce breakfast at 8 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 4386 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

To register for the Chamber event, visit www.brookhavencommerce.org .