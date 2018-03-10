The restaurants coming to City Springs are still a mystery. But an announcement may be on the way after Sandy Springs officials approved a parking space deal to help seal a lease agreement for one of them March 6.

According to city documents, an unnamed restaurant business is seeking to lease space along the new Blue Stone Road extension within City Springs. But the business would not sign a lease without getting three dedicated on-street parking spaces.

The City Council and the Public Facilities Authority – which consists of the same people wearing different legal hats — approved the parking space dedication. Negotiations will continue, officials said.

The commercial tenants announced so far for City Springs are the fitness boutiques SculptHouse and TURN Indoor Cycling + Strength.

The $229 million City Springs complex — located between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway at Roswell Road — also includes a new City Hall, a Performing Arts Center, a park and rental housing. It is opening in phases this year, with the housing already open for business; City Hall expected to be open by May; the park in spring; and the PAC in August and September. For more information, see citysprings.com.