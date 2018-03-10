The city of Dunwoody, Dunwoody Police Department and UFC Gym have come together to offer free self-defense classes for women ages 13 and up.

These classes will be held monthly at Georgetown Park, 4400 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, courtesy of the Dunwoody Parks Department. Registration will be taken through the Parks Registration Portal.

Before each class, a Dunwoody Police officer will speak briefly about crime stats and basic safety. Each class is 90 minutes long, limited to 30 people per class, and aged for 13 and up. The first class is scheduled for March 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/dunwoody-ga/catalog