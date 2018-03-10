A man impersonating a police officer pulled over and sexually assaulted women in east Cobb County and northwest Atlanta in the early morning hours of March 9, according to warnings from authorities.

One attack occurred on Atlanta’s Nash Road, close to southern Buckhead, and the other on Terrell Mill Road near Paper Mill Road in east Cobb, about three miles from Sandy Springs, according to Cobb County Police and WSB-TV.

The suspect is reportedly driving a vehicle with a light bar atop it, like those on real police cars. He was described as a wearing a police-style uniform, including a black vest with a gold, star-shaped badge and a belt with a handgun, Taser and radio. In the Cobb incident, he pulled over a woman and asked to see her driver’s license. When she provided it, he grabbed her, pulled the car door open and assaulted her.

In Cobb Police and WSB-TV reports, the suspect is described as a white male, about 30 years old, between 6 feet and 6-feet-3-inches tall, slim to average build, buzz-cut dark brown hair, and unshaven/scruffy facial hair.

Cobb Police advise that anyone pulled over can call 911 and have the operator confirm that an actual police officer is involved. Anyone pulled over is also advised to do so in well-lit area and not to roll the window all the way down when providing license and registration information.