A historian will discuss the two Native American tribes that settled in Buckhead at a March 22 event at The Lovett School.

The lecture, called “Buckhead: The Edge of Two Nations,” is sponsored by Lovett and the Buckhead Heritage Society, a local historic preservation organization.

David Crass, a director of historic preservation at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and a Native American historian, will discuss Buckhead’s place in the cultures of both the Creek and Cherokee tribes. The talk will explore how these tribes interacted, the effects of settlers on their cultures and ultimately their demise and removal through the land lottery system and the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

The lecture will be held March 22 in Lovett’s Hendrix-Chenault Theater and is free and open to the public. The school is located at 4075 Paces Ferry Road. To RSVP, click here.