Dunwoody is holding an open house at its new City Hall on March 15 for visitors to take guided tours of the facility that opened for city business in January.

Guided tours will take place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the building located at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Tour participants of all ages may gather in the large foyer area at the front of the building to begin guided tours of the facility and get an up-close look at the new home of Dunwoody city government, the Police Department and the Municipal Court/Council Chambers.