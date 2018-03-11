The Brookhaven Police Department is collaborating with Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and Oglethorpe University to present a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event (CRASE) trainings in March.

The classes are free but registration is required.

The first course will be Wednesday, March 21, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1320 Hearst Drive. To register, click here

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civilian-response-to-active-shooter-events-…

The second training event will take place at Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Road NE, on Tuesday, March 27, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Register by clicking this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civilian-response-to-active-shooter-events-…

Major Brandon Gurley and Officer Russell Davis of the Brookhaven Police Department will be presenting the course that is designed to provide businesses and citizen groups with a basic understanding of how to survive an active shooter incident.